Where is LSK? New sheriff Charles Kanjama goes mute as Kenya burns

When Charles Kanjama took over the helm of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) a few weeks ago, expectations were high.
The legal fraternity anticipated a continuation of the assertive, interventionist institution that would confront state power, defend civil liberties, and respond in real time to constitutional high visibility in court battles, rapid public statements, and frequent interventions on matters of constitutionalism and police accountability.
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