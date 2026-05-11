Murkomen says 3,000 illegal firearms in the hands of cattle rustlers

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen suspects that the firearms come through porous borders. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said more than 3,000 illegal firearms are in the hands of criminals blamed for cattle rustling, banditry and other insecurity incidents in Northern and Eastern parts of the country.

Murkomen suspects that the firearms come through porous borders, citing the insecurity along the South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopian borders.

"There are over 3,000 firearms in that region. It is because of the porous borders along the neighbouring Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan and parts of Uganda. That is the source of the illegal guns in northern parts of Kenya," he said.

Speaking at Athiru Rujiine in Igembe Central in Meru, the CS admitted that cattle rustling had become a challenge in Meru, Isiolo, Laikipia, Samburu, Baringo and neighbouring counties, but assured Kenyans the government had invested resources to combat the menace.

He said the livestock raiders who last week gunned down three people and made away with livestock at Ntangilia in Tigania East hailed from Laikipia North, Samburu East and Isiolo.

Murkomen reiterated that the government was committed to eradicating the insecurity, but appealed to livestock herders to adhere to grazing guidelines issued by the security agencies that are aimed at enhancing security for the people and their livestock.

"We have developed a zoning system for herders to graze together so that it is easier for the police to provide security. I urge herders not to go grazing in areas out of the agreed zone. Herders who want to graze alone are becoming targets by the bandits," he said.

He said the vast area affected by cattle rustling and banditry in Meru and neighboring Isiolo was huge, and poses a challenge in policing all the time, hence the need to have the grazing guidelines.

The CS called for cooperation between the security agencies and communities in the affected regions.

"Please note that we can only achieve security in the grazing zones through collaboration among the police, communities and herders," he said.

Murkomen said efforts to mop up illegal firearms had led to the recovery of some, but admitted over 3,000 others were in the hands of the criminals.

He announced that fresh vetting of national police reservists was on, an exercise meant to weed out any elements who might be working with criminals.

As another strategy to eliminate the insecurity in the affected areas, Murkomen said the establishment of police training facilities will open up the regions and improve livelihoods.

"We are implementing several strategies which started by equipping the police, increasing the number of recruits, deploying police reservists and opening up security roads. By establishing police recruits training camps, we are opening up remote areas to development," he added.