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Ruto signs three Bills into law to boost investment and innovation

By Mate Tongola | May. 11, 2026
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President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi on Monday, May 11, 2026 [PCS]

President William Ruto on Monday, May 11, 2026, assented to three key National Assembly Bills aimed at strengthening Kenya’s investment climate, improving tax administration, and accelerating technology-driven economic growth.

The laws signed into effect are the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, and the Technopolis Bill.

The government said the new legislation is expected to enhance the ease of doing business, attract local and foreign investment, and support innovation across key sectors of the economy.

The Technopolis law establishes a legal framework for the creation and management of technology and innovation hubs, a move expected to position Kenya as a regional leader in digital transformation and research-driven enterprise.

Amendments to the Special Economic Zones Act are designed to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of export processing and investment zones, while creating a more favourable environment for investors.

The Income Tax amendments seek to streamline tax administration and align fiscal policies with the government’s broader economic agenda focused on growth, industrialisation and job creation.

The signing of the Bills comes as the government intensifies efforts to spur economic expansion through reforms aimed at improving the country’s business environment and promoting innovation-led development.

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Related Topics

Income Tax Special Economic Zones Technopolis Bill
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