+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Men talk: Six types of women that are good in bed
By Hillary Gisore | Updated May 28, 2018 at 14:28 EAT
men-talk-six-types-of-women-that-are-good-in-bed
Couple getting cozy in bed [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Of all the activities one can enjoy in the world, sex is easily in the top ten

There are specific types of women that men prefer when it comes to getting intimate

Sex is as old as human beings.

We all know how adventuresome Adam and Eve were, till they discovered it. Since then, sex has been revolving from generation to generation. So it's something we can freely talk about and nobody is agnostic with it because we all are a result of intimacy.

Of all the activities one can enjoy in the world, getting intimate is easily in the top ten. It's better than playing or watching soccer and more satisfying than eating pizza or gobbling the expensive liquor in town.

See Also: Here is why it is unforgivable to date a broke man

That's why human beings are wired to make love with any opposite gender, once they can't control their sexual pangs. It's genetic and that's how Adam and Eve were created. So we copy them.

Some men revealed the types of women that are great sexual partners. So I thought you should know, to add to your knowledge base.

Brown women

See Also: How women are often their own worst enemy

Nothing fires up men like a light-skinned woman. Those brown thighs will leave any sexualized man craving to caress them. It's like anything brown turns men on. Men say brown women boost their sexual drive making them randier.

Short women

See Also: Eight reasons why Kenyan women should avoid come-we-stay relationships

Most men drool over short women. They say that short women are good in bed. According to some men, short women are easy to engage in different positions in bed owing to their flexibility. 

Tall women, especially the slim ones, are troublesome and fragile (they can easily collapse and disjoint).

Fat women

Some men say fat women are so mushy when making love. Their soft bodies ooze erotic oomph and are so responsive during the act. They also say such women easily reach climax and one sexual act will dissipate their sexual appetite. Most men say that slim women have the inability to be satisfied sexually.

Talkative women

A number of men say women who talk much attract them. Such women tend to be friendly, arousing them sexually. They also say a talkative woman will make a love-making session more enjoyable. Reserved women turn men off and make the worst partners in bed.

Make-up free women

Most men say women who are simple and natural stimulate them sexually while women with make-up annoy and offset one's sexual thirst. According to them, those thick layers of make-up, thwart sexual stamina. This is because intimacy starts as an image in one's mind - they perceive such women as fake and plastic.

'Big' mamas

Some men say these types of women are really good in bed. Their body size is cushioning and sexually fulfilling. Big mamas are pleasurable. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



sex
relationships
intimacy
good in bed
women
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
foolish-reasons-people-use-to-justify-cheating

Lifestyle

Foolish reasons people use to justify cheating

By Dayan Masinde | Sun 27 May 2018 11:23am

20-traits-of-stingy-men-your-partner-could-be-having

Lifestyle

20 traits of stingy men your partner could be having

By Agnes Sikuku | Sun 27 May 2018 07:20am

open-letter-to-27-year-old-man-looking-for-a-wife

Lifestyle

Open letter to 27-year-old man looking for a wife

By Amina Hassan | Sun 27 May 2018 07:03am

More From This Author
men-talk-six-types-of-women-that-are-good-in-bed

Lifestyle

Men talk: Six types of women that are good in bed

By Hillary Gisore | Mon 28 May 2018 02:28pm

five-dangerous-things-that-can-happen-to-your-body-when-you-hold-your-urine

Lifestyle

Five dangerous things that can happen to your body when you hold your urine

By Mirror | Mon 28 May 2018 11:38am

brace-yourself-for-power-outage-if-you-live-in-the-following-areas-today

News

Brace yourself for power outage if you live in the following areas today

By Fay Ngina | Mon 28 May 2018 11:13am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng