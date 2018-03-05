David Ndii renounces tribe, says he is now Luo, Twitter erupts

SUMMARY Dr. David Ndii told his Twitter followers that he is no longer Kikuyu but Luo

He said he is tired of ethnic solidary

Kenyans on Twitter did not let his remarks go unnoticed

National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition strategist Dr. David Ndii caused a stir on social media on Sunday, March 4 after renouncing his alleged change of tribe from Kikuyu to Luo. Ndii tweeted that he is tired of ethnic solidarity.

“Dear Uthamaki, I’ve had enough of appeal to ethnic solidarity. I hereby renounce my Gikuyu citizenship. Consider me a Jaluo and let me be,” the Managing Director of Africa Economics wrote. ​

Dr. Ndii is popular especially after he came out publicly to call for secession of a part of Kenya late last year. Secession was to exclude central Kenya and some parts of the former Rift Valley and Eastern provinces by the creation of the People’s Republic of Kenya.

In late last year, Dr. Ndioi was appointed as the new head of the opposition’s People’s Assembly National Steering Committee.

His announcement on Twitter evoke varying response with some applauding his wise move;

Ugenya welcomes you !— Kaari Murungi (@bettymurungi) March 4, 2018

Kongoi tetyo. Thank you. Am rewarding you by following you mara that that.— Kipchumba Antonio. (@chumbacowboy) March 4, 2018

Am preparing for you a new national ID and a passport for traveling within USA aka Ugenya, Siaya and Alego. Welcome on board jaluo— Gero junior (@victorgero11) March 4, 2018

The people of Kapuonja, Kisumo welcome you wholeheartedly.15 minute drive from the Kisumu International Airport, one of the top 100 Economists globally needs to be able to globe trot with ease.— Omore C. Osendo (@Conomore) March 4, 2018

David OmoNdii welcome to Homabay County South Nyanza!— Atieno Okeyo (@Atis_Okeyo) March 4, 2018

Others disagreed with his decision and cautioned against it;

That's a personal decision.Tweet things that make sense or improve our GDP.Thats too local from an expert of economics like you— David Ngure Nganga (@sirngure) March 4, 2018

No just remain Kikuyu, but a Reasonable and Rational one. One day useless ethnic tensions shall end.— Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) March 5, 2018

Ethnic solidarity is only called upon to acquire, concentrate and retain power. This is only beneficial to the elites. Judging by the tweets it's may seem the bigger problem is the surname of the person in power rather than a change in mindset of the persons in leadership.— Ngugi Francis (@NgugiFrancis10) March 4, 2018

The day you post just one bad thing about RaO is when you'll realize that Kenyans, regardless of ethnicity, change their opinion faster than a light bulb.Examples of Kenyans praised or insulted depending on which side they support are numerous. One day, I'll remind u this.— Philosopher (@Philosopher254) March 4, 2018

Proff I am against you denouncing your Agikuyu Citizenship, you can have change in ideology but no quiting.— Halima Ali (@Halimaaly) March 4, 2018

What benefits does one get by being Kikuyu or luo or turkana.what prejudice does one suffer for belonging to one and not the other so as to make a big deal out of one's ancestry— Ngugi Francis (@NgugiFrancis10) March 4, 2018

I can see them arresting you and deporting you to Kisumu. You can be sure in Kisumu you shall be embraced and named David Ondii— Clement Police (@cotendoh) March 4, 2018

Very few will comprehend the literature in this statement. The artist value depriciates on expansion of the statement.— Abdulhakim Dahir (@Dahiro_abdy) March 4, 2018

Just be Kenyan. Truly Kenyan. #OneKenyaOnePeople— Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) March 4, 2018

