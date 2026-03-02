Iran missiles cannot reach Kenya, envoy assures

Audio By Vocalize

Smoke rises from an explosion during interception over Jerusalem on March 1, 2026. [Hazem Bader, AFP]

The Iranian Ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, has sought to reassure Nairobi that Iran’s missile systems cannot reach Kenyan territory, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking to members of the media, Gholampour described it as “good news” for Kenyans that Iran has deliberately capped the range of its missiles at 2,000 kilometres.

He said the limitation was intentional and meant to demonstrate Tehran’s peaceful and defensive posture.

“Our missiles will not reach the Kenyan territory. Our government has deliberately, to show its peaceful intention, limited the range of missiles only for defensive purposes,” he said.

The ambassador’s remarks follow growing concerns that countries hosting United States military installations could become potential targets in the expanding confrontation, which Tehran has described as coordinated military aggression by Washington and Tel Aviv.

Gholampour maintained that Iran considers US military bases used to launch attacks against it as American territory.

However, he expressed confidence that Kenya would not allow its soil to be used for military action against Iran.

“I do not believe that Kenya will provide such a facility to attack Iran from its land,” he said, noting that Iran values its long-standing diplomatic and historical ties with Kenya and intends to preserve them.

On the status of Kenyans in Iran, the envoy said only a small number of Kenyan nationals are currently in the country.

He added that Iranian authorities, working with foreign embassies and the foreign affairs ministry, are facilitating safe exit arrangements for foreigners wishing to leave through designated corridors.