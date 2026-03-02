×
Why it will not be easy for Mbadi to achieve political greatness dream

By Macharia Munene | Mar. 2, 2026
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi addresses ODM Linda Ground rally in Siaya on February 22, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard] 

Like most politicians, John Mbadi Ng'ongo is an ambitious man. His pronounced ambition is to be leader of the Luo people which might catapult him to the presidency. He, however, lacks Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s ability to command public trust or Raila Amolo Odinga’s spell binding magnetism.

Yet he believes he is the rightful successor to both Jaramogi and Raila mainly because he is the senior-most Luo government official. Neither Jaramogi nor Raila ever claimed Luo leadership on account of holding high office in government. Mbadi works hard to be eloquent and occasionally makes statements that attract short-lived attention in part because he lacks verbal elegance.

