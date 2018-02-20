+ Post your Story

Mike Sonko responds to viral pictures of a clean water lorry fetching dirty water for supply
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 20, 2018 at 12:42 EAT
Lorry fetching dirty water
SUMMARY
  • Governor Mike Sonko has responded to viral pictures of a water lorry fetching dirty water for supply
  • The Governor accused cartels of supplying the dirty and contaminated 

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has responded to pictures circulating on social media of a water lorry fetching dirty water that is meant to be consumed by Nairobians.

The Governor accused cartels of supplying the dirty and contaminated water in a bid to spread Cholera to the people of Nairobi.

“My attention has been drawn to a very serious plot by cartels who are out to supply Nairobians with dirty and contaminated water so as to spread CHOLERA in Nairobi,” he said.

Sonko said that the lorry was spotted in Dagoreti and recently in Garden flats Makindu, Ngong Road, and Loresho estate.

“The lorry had been spotted in Dagoreti and to the members of the public, be warned that you MUST not buy water from unknown sources… A couple of days ago this same lorry was spotted supplying contaminated water to residents of Garden flats estate Makindu road off Ngong road and Loresho estate,” the Governor continued.

Mike Sonko has however assured Nairobians that investigations have already been launched and urged members of the public to report such matters for action.

“My officers have already launched a thorough investigation into the matter and soon the culprits shall be brought to book. I further appeal to members of the public to report such suspicious water suppliers for quick action,” he concluded.

