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Travel green: A wanderer's journey

By Jayne Rose Gacheri | Apr. 12, 2026

A tourist at a viewpoint looking out over a tropical forest. [iStockphoto]

From train rides and bicycle tours to eco-friendly stays and community projects, mindful travel can be adventurous, meaningful, and leave a positive impact on the planet.

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