Battle for school games honours continues across counties today

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Maina Wanjigi secondary school's Lydia Kimono and Hannah Wamboi of St Teresa's Girls Secondary School during Nairobi Sub-Regional Secondary Schools Term 2 3x3 basketball match at Starehe Boys Centre and School. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The chase for Term Two games glory hit feverpitch today as teams battle for bragging rights in several counties across the country.

In Nairobi, Soweto Academy face off with Raila Educational Centre (REC) in the Nairobi West Sub-Region girls football final to be staged at Moi Girls Nairobi.

With both sides having secured their tickets to Nairobi Region games set for July 8-11 at Jamhuri Senior School and Starehe Boys Centre, the two sides will be out to show their desire to inherit the vacant throne left by last year’s winner Dagoretti Mixed who were eliminated at the Sub-County level.

Truphena Awuor’s lone goal was enough to help REC secure a place in the final. Soweto on the other hand laboured to a 6-5 win in post-match penalties.

In the boys contest, former national champions Upper Hill will lock horns with Olympic High in the final.

In Kisumu, Maseno School renews rivalry with Onjiko High School in the boys’ basketball 3x3 semi-finals after both teams produced strong performances in the preliminary rounds.

Maseno head into the last four as one of the tournament favourites after winning all their matches. They opened with a 19-4 victory over Dr Aloo Gumbi before beating Kisumu Senior 15-5, Katolo 21-4, Kasagam 21-1, Kandege 21-9 and Nyabondo 21-8. Their consistent scoring and solid defence have made them one of the most dominant sides in the competition.

Onjiko have also impressed with a commanding 21-4 win over Dirubi and later defeated Otieno Oyoo 21-14, Ngere 21-8, Chulaimbo 21-9 and Menara 21-14. Their only setback came against Kisumu Boys, who edged them 11-8 in a closely contested match.

The other boys’ semi-final will see Kisumu Boys face Nyabondo. Kisumu Boys remain unbeaten and have shown great consistency, while Nyabondo recovered well after losing to Maseno to secure a place in the last four.

In the girls’ category, Nyakach Girls are chasing the title after a flawless run in the group stages. They recorded wins over Lions, Kochogo, Koru, Dr Aloo and St Barnabas, proving to be one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Nyakach will take on Kanyamedha in the semi-finals, while Katolo face Koru in the other last-four clash.

In football, Maseno School and Kisumu Boys are all through to the semis after finishing in the top two of Group B. They will now face Onjiko and Agai after final standings of Group A with the final pool match pitting the duo ending late yesterday.

In Siaya, former netball heavyweights Obambo Girls will wait longer to impress again after exiting this year’s game at the group stage with Nyamira Girls and Kandaria proving too good for the former champions.

In Nakuru East Sub-County, Menengai Senior School and Afraha High Schools booked their tickets to the Nakuru County games. Menengai edged out Afraha 12-11 in a tightly contested final to lift the boys’ 3x3 basketball trophy as the games ended yesterday at Nakuru Boys High School yesterday.

Afraha were unstoppable in the girls’ rugby 7s contest winning all their three matches to bag the title. They demolished Shiners Girls 34-0 in their last round robin encounter. In netball, Nakuru Girls saw off Lanet Senior School 32-15 to be crowned champions.

En route to the final, Nakuru Girls stopped Afraha 19-9 while Lanet forced a narrow 11-8 win against St Mary’s. Nakuru coach Charity Kebenei said they would exhibit a similar performance at the county games.

[Stories by Elizabeth Mburugu, Washington Onyango and Ben Ahenda]

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