Matatu operators reject plans to empower NTSA to regulate fares

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Commuters in Nairobi stranded without means of transport in the recent matatu strikes. [Courtesy]

Matatu operators have rejected plans by Parliament to empower National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to set minimum and maximum public transport fares.

The proposal, contained in the National Transport and Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was debated at the National Assembly on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The Bill seeks to empower NTSA to approve and regulate fares charged by Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), which could end the current system where operators can increase fares without following proper channels.

However, matatu owners led by Mass Mobility Operators have said they have not been involved even and that no public participation has been conducted as the debate about unregulated fares continues.

In a statement, Mass Mobility Operators Secretary General Wilfred Bosire said the parliament has not consulted the industry and that fares are driven by fuel prices, insurance, maintenance among other issues.

"We support affordable, safe and reliable transport for all Kenyans. However, any policy that affects fares must be developed through genuine stakeholder engagement and be based on economic realities to ensure the sector remains viable and sustainable," Bosire stated

He added: "Costs vary across urban, peri-urban and rural routes; a one-size-fits-all approach will not be fair or practical."

At the same time, the Association says the sector has invested billions and employs hundreds of thousands of Kenyans citing thag poorly designed regulations could discourage investment and cost jobs.

"Any fare framework must be data-driven, transparent and subject to regular review. Predictable and consultative policies are necessary to attract investment in modern, safe and environmentally friendly public transport," Bosire stated.

"We call upon Parliament to suspend further consideration of the proposed fare regulation provisions until comprehensive consultations are held with all industry stakeholders."

They propose establishment of a National Public Transport Fare Review Committee comprising of all the stakeholders to develop a fair, transparent and evidence-based fare framework.