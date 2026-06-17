School games: Kisumu Boys, Maseno and Nyakach Girls eye Kisumu County titles

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Nyakach Girls midfielder Joy Achieng (center) driblles past two Kudho Girls defenders during the 2024 Kisumu County football girls finals played on June 15, 2024 at Maseno School. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Kisumu Boys, Maseno School and Nyakach Girls will be seeking to dominate football, basketball and rugby when the Kisumu County Term Two games kick off at Onjiko High School in Ahero.

Kisumu Boys will be seeking to claim the football boys' throne following the disqualification of giants Kisumu Day.

Kisumu Day, who had beaten Kisumu Boys 2-0 at the Kisumu Central Sub-County finals, were thrown out of the KSSSA Term Two games for fielding ineligible players earlier this month.

Last year, Kisumu Day was also disqualified for the same case but at the county level after they had edged out Kisumu Boys in the semis and Agai Mixed in the finals. Agai went on to be declared champions.

Kisumu Boys will face off against Olembo, Menara, Katolo and Maseno School in a tough Group B matchup, while champions Agai renew their rivalry with Onjiko, Lela, Kassagam and Seme.

In girls' football, defending champions Nyakach Girls will headline Group A alongside Dago Kokore, Magadi, St Barnabas and Migingo Girls.

On the other pool, Dr Aloo Gumbi, Sigoti Complex, Ahero Girls, Nyakoko and Lela will face off in Group B.

In basketball 3x3, former champions Onjiko High School will play Kisumu Boys, Ngere, Otieno Oyoo, Chulaimbo, Menara, Kassagam and Dirubi in Group B while champions Maseno School headline Group A against Nyabondo, Kandege, Dr Aloo Gumbi, Kisumu Senior and Katolo.

Kisumu County Secondary School Sports Association chair Dr Paul Okello promised safe and fair games as they seek to proceed to Nyanza regionals set for Homa Bay with strong teams.

“Safety for all participants is the message this year as we continue to nurture the talents of the young boys and girls. It will be a fair and free games and all are welcome to Onjiko,” said Okello.