Why Rally driver Maxine Wahome has been set free

Rally driver Maxine Mirigo Wahome acquitted of the murder of her late boyfriend and fellow rally driver Asad Khan. [File, Standard]

Rally driver Maxine Mirigo Wahome has been acquitted of the murder of her late boyfriend and fellow rally driver Asad Khan after the High Court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case requiring her to be put on her defence.

In a detailed ruling delivered on Tuesday, Justice Lillian Mutende found that the evidence presented by the prosecution was insufficient to sustain the charge of murder and consequently acquitted Wahome under Section 306(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.