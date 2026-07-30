Governor Barasa accuses CS Oparanya of dividing ODM in bid for Ruto's running mate slot

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya declared the Luhya community spokesperson. [File, Standard]

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has dismissed calls to defect to the Linda Mwananchi Movement, reaffirming his loyalty to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) while accusing Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary(CS) Wycliffe Oparanya of fuelling divisions within the party as he aims to be named as President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 polls.

Speaking during the launch of a Sh50 million facelift of Malava Level Four Hospital in Malava Constituency, Barasa said he would remain in ODM despite growing pressure from some residents urging him to join the Linda Mwananchi Movement led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.