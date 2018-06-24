BASKETBALL: Kenya defend boys’ under-18 Africa Zone Five title
Kenya’s under-18 boys’ team defended their Africa Zone Five 3x3 basketball title as the tournament ended at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania on Friday.
The victory enabled Kenya to qualify for the Africa 3x3 basketball championships to be held in October.
The Kenyan juniors won all their matches to retain the title they won last year in Mombasa. Despite winning last year’s title, the Kenyan team did not proceed for the continental championships due to lack of sponsorship.
The Kenyan lads, who are coached by Jimnah Kimani of Mombasa’s Aga Khan Academy, beat the hosts 21-6 in the finals. Kenya humbled South Sudan 10-4 in the semi-final.
In earlier matches, Kenya beat arch-rivals Uganda 17-6 before defeating Sudan 14-4 to top Pool A. Tanzania, Uganda and Sudan trailed in the pool.
The boys’ team comprised Victor Maisori (Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa), Amir Omar (Dagoretti High), Evans Ruto (Kapsabet Boys) and Salem Bundi (Meru School). The female players are Caroline Njeri, Elsy Khabloshe (Nairobi), Yvone Atieno and Triza Othuone (Kaya Tiwi High).
Kimani will be assisted by Everlyne Kidogo. [Ernest Ndunda]
