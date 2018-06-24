BASKETBALL: Kenya defend boys’ under-18 Africa Zone Five title

77 Sunday, June 24th 2018 at 00:21 GMT +3 | Sunday, June 24th 2018 at 00:21 GMT +3 | Basketball By Ernest Ndunda:

Juliana Kide (left) of Aga Khan Academy has her way blocked by Joselyne Cate (right) of Mama Ngina Girls as she attempts to pass the ball during the Mombasa County Term One basketball finals at Shimo la Tewa High School, March 09, 2018. Aga Khan won 49-46 to be crowned this year's winners where they will represent Mombasa County during the Coast Regional championship next week. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD.

Kenya’s under-18 boys’ team defended their Africa Zone Five 3x3 basketball title as the tournament ended at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania on Friday.

The victory enabled Kenya to qualify for the Africa 3x3 basketball championships to be held in October.

The Kenyan juniors won all their matches to retain the title they won last year in Mombasa. Despite winning last year’s title, the Kenyan team did not proceed for the continental championships due to lack of sponsorship.

The Kenyan lads, who are coached by Jimnah Kimani of Mombasa’s Aga Khan Academy, beat the hosts 21-6 in the finals. Kenya humbled South Sudan 10-4 in the semi-final.

In earlier matches, Kenya beat arch-rivals Uganda 17-6 before defeating Sudan 14-4 to top Pool A. Tanzania, Uganda and Sudan trailed in the pool.

The boys’ team comprised Victor Maisori (Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa), Amir Omar (Dagoretti High), Evans Ruto (Kapsabet Boys) and Salem Bundi (Meru School). The female players are Caroline Njeri, Elsy Khabloshe (Nairobi), Yvone Atieno and Triza Othuone (Kaya Tiwi High).

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Kimani will be assisted by Everlyne Kidogo. [Ernest Ndunda]