Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Pellegrino is facing the sack in summer [Photo: Courtesy]

Southamptom manager Mauricio Pellegrino is facing the sack at the end of the season even if he leads the side to Premier League survival.

Pellegrino has failed to impress at St Mary’s and the board have already drawn up a list of potential replacements. He has only won five of his 29 Premier League games in charge.

Ostersunds chief Graham Potter and Fulham’s Slavisa Jokanovic are among the top targets. Ostersunds chief Graham Potter has been lined up as a potential replacement [Photo: Courtesy] Fulham's manager Slavisa Jokanovic has also been deemed as favourite to take over [Photo: Courtesy]

The Saints set a target of a Europa League spot for the 46-year-old when he replaced Frenchman Claude Puel last summer but he has fallen way short of the target.

The Argentine could become the second Saints boss to be sacked despite leading the team to Wembley.

According to The Sun, Pellegrino himself claims no one is safe or fixed in the club managing job citing that even the best managers in the world may also face the sack at some points in their careers.

“Anybody in our job isn’t fixed or safe, even the best manager in the world.

“We have to talk in the present and in the present I am here.” Pellegrino said. Mauricio Pellegrino has failed to hit the target he was set for [Photo: Courtesy]

Reports also indicates that the south coast side are at risk to lose star midfielder Mario Lemina this summer with Liverpool said to be interested in the player as a replacement for contract rebel Emre Can.

Southampton currently sit at position seventeen with 28 points in the EPL table and their next fixture is against sixteenth placed Newcastle on Saturday March 10 at St James’ Park.