Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

By Robert Nyanja Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 15:39
Pellegrino is facing the sack in summer [Photo: Courtesy]

Southamptom manager Mauricio Pellegrino is facing the sack at the end of the season even if he leads the side to Premier League survival.

Pellegrino has failed to impress at St Mary’s and the board have already drawn up a list of potential replacements. He has only won five of his 29 Premier League games in charge.

Ostersunds chief Graham Potter and Fulham’s Slavisa Jokanovic are among the top targets.

Ostersunds chief Graham Potter has been lined up as a potential replacement [Photo: Courtesy]
Fulham's manager Slavisa Jokanovic has also been deemed as favourite to take over [Photo: Courtesy]

The Saints set a target of a Europa League spot for the 46-year-old when he replaced Frenchman Claude Puel last summer but he has fallen way short of the target.

The Argentine could become the second Saints boss to be sacked despite leading the team to Wembley.

According to The Sun, Pellegrino himself claims no one is safe or fixed in the club managing job citing that even the best managers in the world may also face the sack at some points in their careers.

“Anybody in our job isn’t fixed or safe, even the best manager in the world.

“We have to talk in the present and in the present I am here.” Pellegrino said.

Mauricio Pellegrino has failed to hit the target he was set for [Photo: Courtesy]

Reports also indicates that the south coast side are at risk to lose star midfielder Mario Lemina this summer with Liverpool said to be interested in the player as a replacement for contract rebel Emre Can.

Southampton currently sit at position seventeen with 28 points in the EPL table and their next fixture is against sixteenth placed Newcastle on Saturday March 10 at St James’ Park.

SOUTHAMPTON MAURICIO PELLEGRINO GRAHAM POTTER SLAVISA JOKANOVIC
Next Story
Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition
LATEST STORIES
Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Premier League manager is facing the sack at the end of the season with replacements already being lined up

Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

The Gunners hierarchy set to sack Wenger on one condition according to reports

Nemanja Matic’s surprising claim after match-winning volley against Crystal Palace

Manchester United summer signing Nemanja Matic grabbed his first goal of the season for Manchester United in a remarkable 3-2 win over Palace

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed

Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed

More Stories
Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Premier League manager is facing the sack at the end of the season with replacements already being lined up

Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

The Gunners hierarchy set to sack Wenger on one condition according to reports

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

Fiorentina extends deceased Davide Astori’s contract

Davide Astori who was found dead in a team hotel room on Sunday March 4

Arsene Wenger shock target of English Premier League club

Premier league club has earmarked Arsene Wenger as their next manager. The club wants to rebuild to play champions league football.

Ronaldo and Ramos hold secret crisis meeting ahead of PSG, reject inclusion of midfielder in lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos have reportedly held a meeting seeking to dictate the kind of lineup that will face French Ligue 1.

Arsenal star’s mother homeless, forced to beg for money

Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles' mother has revealed she is homeless and living in a 10ft square metal storage box.

Coutinho fumes at Jurgen Klopp's latest comments, texts former teammates

Philippe Coutinho made his dream move to Barcelona over the January winter transfer window in a whopping £142M making history.

Arsenal face battle with Everton to land Manchester City’s coach as new manager in the summer

Arsenal face a big battle with Everton to land former player Mikel Arteta as their new manager this summer.

Manchester United favourites to land Barcelona star

Manchester United deemed the favourites to sign FC Barcelona superstar in the summer

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arsenal star breaks down in tears

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Fiorentina captain and Italy star Davide Astori’s cause of death has been revealed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put
    FKF limepinga vikali madai kwamba katu hawakuwajibika kuhakikisha Paul Put asalia nchini
    Scoreline: Kenya open golf
    Scoreline: Volleyball in Taita Taveta