Funding gaps, climate shocks slow school feeding ambitions

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba briefing President William Ruto ahead of the release of the 2025 KCSE examination results at the Eldoret State Lodge, Uasin Gishu County on January 9, 2026. [PCS]

The government is struggling to meet its ambitious target of feeding 10 million learners under the national school meals programme.

Last year, the programme reached nearly 3.2 million learners, well below the 10 million target, painting a dire situation on the ground.

Speaking during the 11th African Day of School Feeding celebration in Gaborone, Botswana, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba revealed that climate shocks, food insecurity, and economic pressures strain public finances and disrupt supply chains

“This is progress, but it is still below our ambition of reaching 10 million children. Despite fiscal pressures, in 2025, the majority of funding, Sh3 billion, came from domestic public resources, complemented by strategic support from the World Food Programme, the World Bank, foundations and bilateral partners,” he said.

The event, which is taking place in under the auspices of the African Union Commission, brings together ministers, policy makers, senior government officials and partners in the school meals space, to reflect on past experiences and forge a path for a better, more resilient future.

The CS noted that the government has made progress but remains far from its goal, particularly in retaining learners in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) and urban informal settlements where hunger remains a major barrier to schooling.

Kenya’s school feeding programme dates back to the 1980s with support from the World Food Programme (WFP). Over four decades, it has boosted enrolment, improved attendance and enhanced learning outcomes, particularly in marginalized regions.

However, Ogamba acknowledged that funding gaps remain the biggest constraint.

“To reach 10 million children, we must mobilize approximately Sh45 billion annually. This requires innovative approaches matching funds, climate finance, debt swaps and blended financing mechanisms that accelerate scale-up while strengthening sustainability,” he said.

Last year’s prolonged drought and emerging climate shocks severely disrupted food supply chains, especially in ASAL counties such as Turkana, Wajir, Garissa and Marsabit. Rising global food prices further increased programme costs, reducing coverage in some areas.

“Infrastructure and last-mile delivery gaps affected remote regions. Fiscal constraints limited public expenditure flexibility,” Ogamba noted.

In urban informal settlements, food insecurity has been equally severe. Counties have stepped in to cushion vulnerable learners.

In Nairobi, Governor Johnson Sakaja launched the “Dishi na County” programme, providing subsidized meals to public primary school learners in slum areas.

Other counties, including Makueni, Kitui, Turkana and Kisumu, have implemented localized feeding initiatives, often relying on partnerships with development agencies and community support. Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba with Botswana Vice-President Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolatlhe during celebration of the Africa Day of School Feeding on March 1, 2026. [Courtesy, MoE]

Education stakeholders say these programmes are critical in retaining learners.

Kenya plans to increase coverage to four million learners as it works toward reaching 10 million children by 2030.

Ogamba emphasized that school feeding should not be viewed as a handout but as a long-term investment.

“Home-grown school feeding is an investment in resilience, stability, productivity and rural economic growth. We are harnessing climate-friendly school meals as a driver of local economic development, job creation and human capital formation,” he said.