Four suspects arrested as NACADA intensifies war against drug abuse

Audio By Vocalize

Some of the suspects who were arrested during the crackdown. [Courtesy, NACADA]

Several suspects have been arrested following an intensified crackdown targeting narcotic drugs and illicit alcohol networks operating in residential areas.

An intelligence-led multi-agency operation conducted in Kapsabet Town, Nandi County, over the weekend led to the recovery of 2,400 stones of cannabis concealed in used newspaper material, a 20-litre jerrican partially filled with processed green plant material suspected to be cannabis seeds for planting, and 116 bottles (200 ml each) of contraband vodka believed to have originated from Uganda.

As a result, one suspect was arrested and is set to be arraigned in court.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa, in a statement, said the illegal activities were being carried out in an environment accessible to school-going children, exposing them to narcotics at close range.

“The fact that an adult, expected to safeguard and guide minors, was allegedly involved underscores the brazen and dangerous nature of criminal operations infiltrating communities and directly endangering young people,” said Omerikwa.

While reaffirming that community protection remains the Authority’s foremost priority in its renewed national offensive against drug abuse, Omerikwa said, “Protection of our communities is paramount. We are executing intelligence-led crackdowns to dismantle supply chains while simultaneously strengthening prevention programmes to reduce demand.”

He said the ongoing operation is in line with the Presidential directive.

In another dramatic pre-dawn operation, the multi-agency team unravelled a sophisticated counterfeiting and illegal ethanol distribution network operating out of a quiet homestead in Trans Nzoia County.

The raid, which took place Ngonyek area, resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of over 400 litres of industrial ethanol, a substance strictly prohibited for human consumption.

The homestead was found to be doubling as a clandestine packaging plant, with officers recovering hundreds of empty 250ml branded alcohol bottles and thousands of counterfeit packaging cartons designed to mimic popular legitimate brands.

NACADA-led multi-agency teams raided a residential area where illicit alcohol is manufactured. [Courtesy, NACADA]

The three individuals apprehended during the raid are currently in police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court.

The authority said the suspects will face multiple charges, including the illegal possession and distribution of industrial ethanol, manufacturing of counterfeit goods, and defrauding the government of revenue through the use of fake excise stamps.

Omerikwa said NACADA’s strategy is suppress supply through targeted enforcement and demand reduction through sustained, evidence-based prevention initiatives in schools, families, and communities.

“Enforcement disrupts availability, but prevention addresses vulnerability. We are scaling up both approaches because lasting impact requires a comprehensive response,” he added.

He called upon members of the public to remain vigilant and collaborate with authorities by reporting suspicious activities.

Omerikwa said sustained community partnership, strengthened enforcement, and scaled-up prevention programming are essential to winning the fight against alcohol and drug abuse and securing safer environments for Kenya’s children and families.