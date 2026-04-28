Governor Waiguru lauds reforms as coffee payout hits Sh7.4 billion

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Coffee farmers inspect dried cherries. [File, Standard]

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has lauded the ongoing coffee reforms, saying that, coupled with sustained support to farmers, they are beginning to yield tangible results.

Waiguru, in a statement, said the reforms in management structures have also played a key role in positioning the sector for even greater growth.

Her sentiments come after coffee farmers celebrated a historic windfall after earnings hit a record Sh7.4 billion, marking one of the highest coffee payouts recorded in the county.

The latest payments ranged between Sh104 and Sh157.40 per kilogram of cherry, with an impressive average of Sh139 per kilogram, underscoring a strong resurgence in the sector driven by sustained reforms and targeted county government support.

As a result, Waiguru lauded the farmers for their efforts to increase the quantity and quality of coffee production.

“Kirinyaga has done it again. Our farmers are once more leading the country with the highest coffee payouts, a clear reflection of quality, strong cooperatives and deliberate support from the county government,” she said.

The county chief said her administration has rolled out a series of interventions, including subsidised high-quality seedlings and fertiliser, strengthened extension services, continuous farmer training and installation of modern solar dryers at the factory level.

She said she has also supported the construction of a coffee warehouse for the union dry mill and enhanced market access through the Kirinyaga Slopes Coffee Brokerage Company.

Thirikwa Farmers’ Cooperative Society led in the outstanding performance, posting the highest average payout at Sh157.15 per kilogram, followed closely by Rung’eto Farmers’ Cooperative Society with Sh155.62, and Rwama Farmers’ Cooperative Society at Sh152.03.

This, Waiguru said, reflects improved quality and efficiency across key cooperatives.

Out of the Sh7.4 billion payout received by cooperatives for the sale of the coffee, farmers received Sh6.99 billion for their deliveries, while the rest of the money was used to clear factory operation costs.

Coffee production also increased from 45,717 metric tons in 2024/2025 to 49,100 metric tons in 2025/2026. A farmer dries his coffee cherries. [File, Standard]

Baragwi Coffee Cooperative Society chairman Francis Muriithi said the payouts marked a steady improvement from previous seasons, noting that the average rate had risen from about Sh134 last year to approximately Sh139 this season.

“This is a clear improvement compared to last year. Our average has increased by about Sh5 per kilogram, which is a significant gain for farmers,” he said.

Muriithi attributed the growth to improved coffee quality and stronger support systems, explaining that farmers had benefited from timely access to inputs, training and streamlined licensing processes.

“The county government has played a big role in improving quality, supporting farmers and strengthening the entire value chain,” he added.

While welcoming the progress, he called on the national government to consider waiving farmers’ debts to boost net earnings, revealing that the society processed about 13 million kilograms of cherries this season, translating to a payout of nearly Sh1.8 billion.