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Cardinal Otunga and Sigoti Girls crowned Nyanza rugby 7s champions

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 10, 2026
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Stephanie Achieng of Sigoti Complex races to score against Nyagichenche during the Nyanza Region rugby girls final played on July 10,2026 at Homa Bay High School.[Washington Onyango,Standard]

Cardinal Otunga High School Mosocho and Sigoti Complex Girls are the 2026 Nyanza Region rugby sevens champions.

Cardinal Otunga were crowned the new regional champions dethroning St Mary’s School Yala after hammering Friends School Anjego 24-0 in a one sided final played at Homa Bay grounds on Friday.

Yala failed to reach the regional finals after being knocked out in the semifinals of the Siaya County games played three weeks ago.

Eugene Ochieng scored a hat trick of tries to inspire the Cardinals to glory as Joshua Moturi sealed the win.

Cardinal Otunga coach Edwin Metobo praised his charges for exemplary show as he promised more from the Kisii County champs.

“I am very happy with the performance of the boys. I can’t take anything from them and we now move forward to nationals with a goal of picking from where we have left. We want to raise the school back to where it belongs, amongst the giants,” said Metobo.

On the other hand, Sigoti Complex Girls retained their title after whipping Nyagichenche from Kisii 29-0. Stephanie Achieng also netted a hat trick with Shirleen Ingawa and Joyveraldin Awuor sealing the win.

Cardinal Otunga, Anjego, Sigoti and Nyagichenche all qualify for the national finals slated for later this month.

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Related Topics

Nyanza Regional Games KSSSA Term Two Games Secondary School Games
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