Disaster preparedness must start at home

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Nakuru County Governor, Susan Kihika. [File, Standard]

Nakuru County leaders have called on residents to strengthen disaster preparedness at household and community levels, saying early planning is key to protecting lives and reducing the impact of emergencies.

Speaking during the 2026 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction celebrations in Nakuru, officials said families, schools and neighbourhoods must be equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to respond to disasters.

The celebrations followed a three-day symposium attended by representatives from 16 counties, including Wajir, Nyamira, Machakos and Nyeri. Organisers described it as the first symposium of its kind to bring together such a wide range of counties.

This year's theme, Resilience Starts at Home, highlights the importance of preparing households and communities to anticipate and withstand disasters.

Governor Susan Kihika said homes, neighbourhoods and schools should be safe places for families and communities, adding that preparedness should not be overlooked until disaster strikes.

“Nakuru County knows the price of not being prepared,” said Kihika, citing the Utumishi Girls fire tragedy as a reminder of the need to strengthen safety measures in schools.

She said learning institutions should have firefighting equipment, accessible escape routes and trained personnel to respond to emergencies.

Kihika further urged residents to prepare for extreme weather events, including El Niño-related flooding, before they claim lives. She called for particular attention to the safety of children, older people and persons with disabilities, who may face additional challenges during emergencies.

The leaders said coordinated action by households, communities, government agencies and humanitarian organisations would be essential in building resilience and reducing the loss of lives and property during disasters.

Nakuru County Executive Committee Member for Disaster Management Elga Riaga said homes are often the first to be affected when disasters strike, making household preparedness a critical part of disaster risk reduction.

“The home is the single unit that is affected first during any disaster. When we are able to make the right preparations, we increase our chances of overcoming disasters. Unfortunately, we cannot measure our level of preparedness until a disaster strikes,” said Ngare.

She said the county was developing a disaster risk management policy that was being forwarded to the Cabinet, with plans to follow it with a disaster risk management law. She said the proposed measures were intended to align the county's disaster management framework with the national policy enacted on June 2, 2026.

Kenya Red Cross representative Peter Mugo said disaster safety begins at home and called for greater public awareness of basic disaster management practices, particularly at the community level.

Mugo cited Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data indicating that 58.7 per cent of households had unstable floors, warning that weaknesses in housing structures could increase the risk of buildings collapsing.

He urged those involved in construction to prioritise safety and quality materials rather than cutting costs in ways that could expose residents to future disasters.

Mugo also called on the county government to activate a disaster risk fund, strengthen anticipatory action and ensure that disaster management frameworks were operational. He urged government agencies, humanitarian organisations and other stakeholders to work closely with members of the public to improve preparedness.

County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara said the theme called on families to examine the safety of their homes and the decisions they make to protect themselves from hazards.

He cited rising water levels, landslides, disease outbreaks and fires among the threats that can damage infrastructure, interrupt education, cause loss of life and displace families.

“We must invest more in preventing risks, reducing vulnerability and strengthening our capacity to anticipate and manage emergencies,” said Kibaara.

He urged residents to establish whether they live in disaster-prone areas, identify safe places to seek shelter and know whom to contact during emergencies.

Kibaara also called on residents to dispose of waste responsibly and avoid blocking drainage systems, noting that the county was undertaking drainage cleaning to reduce the risk of flooding.