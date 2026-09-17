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Govt steps up El-Nino preparedness warns Kenyans over floods

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 17, 2026
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Vehicles wades through floods along Mombasa Road. [Courtesy]

The Government has intensified preparedness measures ahead of the October-November-December (OND) 2026 rainfall season, warning Kenyans to take early precautions against possible floods, landslides and other weather-related emergencies.

In a press release dated September 17, Government Spokesperson Charles Owino Wahong’o said the Government was particularly alert to the possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas, which could result in flooding, landslides, disruption of transport and essential services, infrastructure damage and displacement of vulnerable households.

“The Government has stepped up preparedness measures ahead of the onset of the October-November-December (OND) 2026 rain season,” Wahong’o said.

The Kenya Meteorological Department will continue monitoring weather conditions and issuing forecasts and advisories to guide preparedness and response at both national and county levels.

The Government said ministries, departments and agencies, working alongside county governments, humanitarian organisations and development partners, had strengthened multi-agency preparedness and response mechanisms.

Authorities are also undertaking risk assessments to identify vulnerable and flood-prone areas, while preparing emergency response measures and strengthening early-warning communication with communities.

The Government urged residents, particularly those living in flood-prone areas, along rivers and in other vulnerable locations, to take precautionary measures before the rains intensify.

Residents occupying riparian reserves have been strongly advised to voluntarily relocate to safer areas before heavy rains set in as a precaution against flooding.

The public has also been warned against crossing flooded rivers, roads and bridges or walking and driving through moving flood water.

Kenyans have been advised to keep away from riverbanks, drainage channels and other areas prone to flooding, while parents and guardians should ensure children stay away from flooded areas and water bodies.

The Government further urged households to secure important documents, property and livestock where possible and to follow evacuation instructions issued by authorised Government agencies.

Wahong’o said members of the public should remain alert to official weather forecasts and emergency advisories and report emergencies promptly to relevant authorities.

The Government's preparedness comes as communities across the country remain vulnerable to weather-related disasters, particularly in areas exposed to flooding, landslides and displacement.

The Government also called on communities to work closely with local administrators, county governments and disaster-response teams, especially in identifying vulnerable people and supporting early evacuation where necessary.

It cautioned Kenyans against spreading unverified information, urging them to rely on information released through official Government channels.

“The Government will continue to monitor the OND rainfall situation and provide regular updates to the public,” Wahong’o said.

 

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Related Topics

El Nino Floods El Nino Rains El Nino Preparedness El Nino Climate Pattern
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