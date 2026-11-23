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Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi says the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) does not vote, and Kenyans will decide whether Ruto secures a second term in 2027.

“IEBC haipigi kura. Wale ambao wana nia ya kutafuta kura watoke nje watafute kura,” Wandayi told residents, urging those seeking political office to go out and look for votes.

He expressed confidence that voters would re-elect President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, turning the launch of electricity projects in Narok County into a platform for political messaging.

Wandayi spoke on Monday, November 23, during the launch of Last Mile Connectivity projects at Empash Primary School in Empash village, Leshuta Location, Naikarra Ward, Narok West Constituency.

He was accompanied by Environment, Climate Change and Forestry CS Soipan Tuya, Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and other leaders.

His remarks came days after Ruto challenged opposition leaders to stop directing their grievances at the electoral commission and face him in the 2027 election.

The President spoke on November 19 at a rally in Bokoli, Bungoma County, after opposition leaders led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna walked out of a consultative meeting with the IEBC in Nairobi.

Ruto accused the opposition of undermining the commission and urged its leaders to focus on finding a presidential candidate rather than blaming the electoral body.

“We have seen opposition leaders causing trouble during their meeting with IEBC before walking out in protest. Let them not direct their anger to IEBC and face me in the election,” Ruto said.

The opposition leaders had accused the commission of failing to include their proposed electoral reforms and concerns about preparations for the August 2027 General Election in the meeting agenda.

The IEBC said the meeting was intended to give political parties an update on its preparedness and provide an opportunity for leaders to raise concerns.

At the launch, Wandayi also argued that areas such as Narok West had lagged in development for years, accusing previous administrations of failing to distribute resources equitably.

He credited Ruto’s administration with addressing the imbalance through investment in underserved regions.

The two electricity projects are expected to connect about 250 households.

They include the Ntepes-Empash-Ilkokoyo Primary Schools line, valued at Sh50.58 million, and the Nturumeti-Olemigil-Enturoto line, which will cost Sh38.19 million.