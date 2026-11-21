What was intended to be a show of political unity and consolidation for President William Ruto in Western Kenya turned into a public display of divisions among his allies in Bungoma County on Thursday.
During the President's meeting with residents in Bokoli, a section of the crowd walked out as Sirisia MP John Waluke took to the podium, with Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa’s distinctive red cap visible among the departing group.
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