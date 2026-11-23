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A healthcare worker attends to a patient during an eye-care consultation. [Courtesy]

About 15,000 people in Morocco and Mozambique are expected to receive eye screening and treatment under a six-month mobile clinic programme targeting underserved rural communities.

The programme, launched by the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, will provide vision screening, diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions, prescription glasses and support for cataract surgery.

The first phase will be implemented in partnership with the Ministries of Health in both countries, with plans to expand the services to other countries where geographical distance and limited access to healthcare prevent communities from receiving treatment.

The mobile clinics will work alongside local healthcare professionals and form part of existing national health systems.

Patients requiring specialised treatment will be referred to public health facilities.

In Morocco, cataract operations will be performed using a mobile surgical unit in collaboration with local healthcare facilities.

Patients identified during screenings as requiring surgery will be referred for treatment through the programme.

The initiative comes amid persistent gaps in access to eye care across Africa, where shortages of specialists, high treatment costs and the concentration of health services in urban centres leave many rural communities without adequate care.

The WHO estimates that only 24 per cent of people in Africa who need cataract surgery receive treatment that restores good vision.

Cataracts are the leading cause of blindness in the region, followed by uncorrected refractive errors, which can often be corrected using prescription glasses.

The WHO also estimates that effective coverage of refractive error treatment in the region stood at 28.3 per cent in 2023.

Shortages of eye-care specialists, high treatment costs and the concentration of services in urban centres have contributed to the gap, leaving rural populations with fewer options for care.

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people live with near or distance vision impairment, with at least one billion cases either preventable or yet to be addressed, according to the WHO.

The organisation estimates that one in two people who need cataract surgery worldwide cannot access it.

Vision impairment can affect children's ability to learn and limit adults' opportunities to work, earn a living and live independently.

Access to treatment can restore sight and improve people's ability to participate in education and economic activities.

Speaking during the launch, UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan said the programme would help address barriers that prevent rural communities from accessing healthcare.

“Working hand in hand with the governments of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Mozambique, these mobile clinics will bring eye care directly to rural communities, ensuring that distance is no longer a barrier to treatment,” he noted.

Morocco's Health and Social Protection Minister Youns Bjijou said the partnership would support government efforts to extend healthcare services beyond urban centres and improve access to diagnosis and treatment.

Mozambique Health Minister Ussene Hilário Isse noted that the initiative would help reduce long journeys and delays that prevent patients from receiving timely eye examinations and treatment.

The programme will build on existing national efforts to reduce preventable blindness. Mozambique is implementing measures under its National Eye Health Plan, while Morocco is pursuing reforms to extend healthcare access to communities outside major urban centres.

The foundation said lessons from the first phase would inform future expansion into other countries, with an emphasis on strengthening national health systems and improving access to eye care.