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Smart TVs and streaming devices are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals exploiting security weaknesses to access household networks and personal data. [File,Standard]

Kenya's cybersecurity agency has identified Android TVs and set-top boxes among devices targeted in 177,732 mobile application attack attempts recorded between July and September 2026 in households across Kenya.

The National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre (KE-CIRT/CC) listed Android televisions, set-top boxes and the Google TV application among the systems targeted by cybercriminals during the three-month period.

The findings raise concerns about the security of connected devices in Kenyan homes, where internet-enabled televisions are increasingly used to access streaming services and other applications.

According to the agency's latest quarterly cybersecurity report, attackers exploited weaknesses in device security, including default passwords that had not been changed, to gain unauthorised access.

The report recorded 177,732 mobile application attack attempts during the period, a 3.08 per cent decrease from the previous quarter.

However, Android devices, including televisions, remained among the main targets alongside mobile phones and set-top boxes.

The agency also reported that hackers exploited vulnerabilities in the Android Debug Bridge (ADB), a feature designed to help developers communicate with and manage Android devices.

The vulnerability allowed attackers to gain unauthorised Secure Shell (SSH) access to mobile devices, potentially exposing sensitive user information and increasing the risk of identity theft and financial loss.

ADB is intended for development and debugging purposes and is not necessary for ordinary television viewing.

The agency recommended disabling the feature, downloading applications from trusted sources, checking application permissions and keeping device software updated.

The threat extends beyond unauthorised access to television applications, with compromised streaming devices capable of exposing entire household internet networks to cybercriminals.

In June 2025, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned that hackers were infecting internet-connected devices, including television streaming boxes, with malicious software before consumers purchased them or during initial setup.

The FBI said compromised devices could be recruited into botnets, networks of infected devices controlled remotely by criminals, and used to create residential proxy services.

These services allow criminals to route internet traffic through other people's connections without their knowledge, using their internet addresses to conceal their activities.

The FBI warned that some devices were infected through malicious software embedded before purchase, while others were compromised when users downloaded applications containing hidden backdoors during setup.

In a separate investigation announced on November 3, 2026, Google reported disrupting a botnet involving more than 1.3 million Android TV set-top boxes.

Google's Threat Intelligence Group attributed the operation to Videostrong Technology, an Android device manufacturer accused of deliberately embedding malicious software in devices it produced.

The company said the manufacturer had used the backdoor to provide access to criminal affiliates, who installed additional malicious software on affected devices.

The compromised devices were used for advertising fraud, residential proxy networks and further malware infections.

Google said the malicious software had been built into the firmware of different device models and brands over several years, allowing attackers to maintain access even after consumers purchased the devices.

It took legal action to disable the servers and domains used to control the botnet and barred Videostrong and its affiliates from manufacturing certified Android devices or supplying software to certified manufacturers.

Google also announced changes to its device review process to strengthen checks on Android TV firmware and prevent similar compromises.

The investigations illustrate how connected devices can become tools for cybercrime, even when their owners are unaware that anything is wrong.

For consumers, the KE-CIRT/CC recommends changing default passwords, disabling ADB, installing applications only from trusted sources and checking the permissions granted to applications.

The FBI has also advised consumers to avoid devices advertised as offering free streaming content through unofficial applications and to be cautious when buying unfamiliar brands.

It recommends keeping operating systems, software and firmware updated to address security vulnerabilities that criminals could exploit.

The agency also advises households to monitor their internet networks for unusual activity and disconnect devices suspected of being compromised.