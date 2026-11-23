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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has told supporters in Bungoma County that President William Ruto will win a second term in 2027.

Speaking at the Nzoia Sugar Company grounds in Kanduyi on Monday, November 23, Mudavadi repeated the Kiswahili phrase "Tusiteleze", meaning "let us not slip".

Ruto was at the grounds to issue bonus cheques worth Sh195 million to farmers who supply sugarcane to the factory.

Mudavadi recalled how he and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula backed Ruto before the 2022 General Election.

"We stood with my brother, Honourable Wetang'ula, and said in 2022 that victory would be in the hands of William Samoei Ruto. And it came to pass," said Mudavadi.

He said they had also predicted that Ruto would bring Raila Odinga into a broad-based government, uniting leaders who had been on opposing sides.

"Has it happened or has it not happened?" asked Mudavadi. The crowd answered that it had.

He told the gathering he and other leaders had no reason to mislead them.

"We are here again appealing to you and telling you this because we respect you. We have nothing to gain by lying to you. We want to tell you the truth," said Mudavadi.

"The truth is that next year, through the ballot and a free and fair election, William Ruto will win again as President of the Republic of Kenya," said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi and Wetang'ula left the Azimio coalition, then led by Odinga, and joined Ruto's Kenya Kwanza before the 2022 election.

Ruto hailed the leasing of Nzoia Sugar to private investor Rai Group, describing the miller's turnaround as historic. Opposition leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, have criticised the deal.

The Linda Mwananchi movement has held rallies in Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga counties, challenging the political establishment linked to Mudavadi and Wetang'ula.