Nakuru, Bomet identify high-risk areas ahead of the El Nino rains

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An aerial view of the swollen Lake Baringo which has submerged homes, farms and roads. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Nakuru and Bomet counties remain on high alert following a warning from the Kenya Meteorological Department about heavy El Niño rainfall from October through December 2026.

Authorities in the counties have stepped up preparedness for the anticipated above-average rainfall in the coming months, with some allocating millions of shillings for emergencies, mapping risk areas and identifying evacuation centres.

The multi-agency disaster management team in Nakuru rolled out a comprehensive emergency preparedness plan following the onset of El Niño rains.

They have identified over 70 high-risk hotspots, including Kaptembwa, Rhonda, Lake View, and Bondeni in Nakuru West.

They have also identified lakeside and riparian corridors, including Kihoto Estate in Naivasha along the swelling shorelines of Lake Naivasha.

The team also mapped areas in Mbaruk and Gilgil, as well as landslide-prone terrains in Kuresoi North, Kuresoi South, Subukia, and Bahati.

Nakuru County Deputy Governor David Kones noted that the strategy aims to mitigate the risk of flooding and ensure swift emergency responses.

"We are working seamlessly with the national government security apparatus and key development partners to ensure that no household is left vulnerable. Our focus is on proactive mitigation, early warning, and immediate response." Kones said.

County Executive Committee Member for Disaster Management Ambrose Ngare noted that the emergency interventions are guided by newly streamlined disaster response frameworks, including Cap 16 of 2026 on Disaster Risk Management, which outlines decentralised coordination from the sub-county to the ward level.

"We have set structures, shared the procedures, and established coordination right from the ward level up to the sub-county level. All the equipment and information we have are now fully deployed across Nakuru so that no corner of the county is left uncovered," he noted

To address infrastructure threats, County Executive Officer for Infrastructure Michael Kamau detailed ongoing civil engineering works to unclog choked drainage systems.

"We are opening up drainages and strategically placing machinery across identified risk zones to ensure continuous flow and prevent urban flooding," Kamau noted.

The joint disaster plan comes ahead of Nakuru hosting the national commemorations for the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction next month.

In Bomet County, a multisectoral El Niño preparedness and response committee has been formed to mitigate the effects of El Niño rains.

It comprises representatives drawn from the National Government, County Government, religious leaders, non-governmental organisations, NEMA, the Meteorological Department, KPLC, Kenya Red Cross and the National Police Service, among others.

Bomet County Commissioner Caroline Nzwili urged the committee to implement prior strategies to ensure public safety and prevent loss of life during the El Niño rains, calling for public cooperation to ensure a seamless evacuation exercise.

The administrator said the county has developed a contingency plan to aid an emergency response team upon the onset of El Niño rains, expected to begin in October to December this year.

Among the emergencies identified in the five sub-counties are flooding, landslides, lightning strikes, and falling quarries.

On his part, Governor Barchok regretted that a deluge of plastic containers that has hit major urban areas could have heavy effects on people's lives during the El Niño rains.

Barchok described the plastic containers as a stumbling block to the free flow of runoff water and would be finding their way into the rivers, especially River Nyangores, thus causing heavy floods and pollution.