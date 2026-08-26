AJS seeks support to resolve 78 pending cases in Turkana

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Turkana’s AJS seeks funding and support to clear 78 pending cases and improve access to community-based justice. [File, Standard]

The Alternative Justice System (AJS) is seeking increased support to address 78 cases awaiting resolution in Turkana County.

Local officials have called for greater government backing and increased public awareness to strengthen community-based justice mechanisms.

The leaders highlighted that Turkana’s vast geographical expanse, limited transportation options, insufficient resources, and the lack of a dedicated AJS budget are significant barriers to accessing justice.

These concerns were articulated during a week-long AJS training and familiarisation programme that gathered panellists from Naduat, Lokichar, Kakuma, and Lodwar.

Supported by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Turkana County Government, the training focused on the AJS framework, the roles of panellists, and practical dispute-resolution approaches at the community level.

By the programme's end, panellists elected John Lotir as chairman and Betty Lorogoi as deputy chairperson.

Samwel Emanman, representing the Turkana County Council of Elders, praised the initiative, noting that it had made the AJS office more accessible and easier to understand for the public.

“I would like to express my appreciation for what has been done today. This initiative has made the AJS office more open and has helped our people understand its role and the work it is mandated to undertake,” Emanman stated.

He called for support from development partners to equip elders with civic, legal, and cultural education, particularly concerning customary practices that may conflict with the law.

Emanman cited customs such as marrying young girls to older men for wealth, emphasising the need for increased awareness to safeguard children’s rights.

Residents also voiced concerns over delays in case resolution and the high costs of travelling from remote areas to Lodwar.

Peter Ekeno explained that Turkana’s size complicates access to justice. At the same time, Jacob Elim noted that residents from Lokichogio, Kibish, Kapedo, and Loima often undertake costly, repeated journeys due to delays in case processing.

Priscila Lobuin urged for quicker case resolutions and better support for the AJS Centre.

“We want AJS to help people get justice faster. Turkana is vast, and not everyone can afford to travel to Lodwar many times when their case has not been concluded.”

Lotir mentioned that the 78 pending cases largely accumulated during periods when AJS services were not operational.

“There are currently 78 pending cases. It may seem a large number, but once we start working on them, they are quite manageable. We will clear them within a reasonable period.”

He added that AJS would provide a faster and more affordable alternative to traditional court processes.

“There are no charges involved in AJS, and people will not have to incur legal costs.”

The leaders urged Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai to establish a dedicated AJS administrator’s docket to facilitate funding for transport, training, public awareness, case follow-ups, and administration.

They stated that stronger collaboration among the county government, the Judiciary, the Council of Elders, development partners, and the communities is essential to making AJS effective throughout Turkana.