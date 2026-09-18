Inside the financial rot of top national schools

Mangu High School Principal Bernard Kingah before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Top national schools are facing scrutiny over the management of public funds, with audit reports exposing unauthorised levies, money spent without proper supporting documents and poor collection of fees owed by students.

The reports by the Auditor-General have flagged multiple top-tier schools for flouting the Ministry of Education’s annual fee caps and collecting fees far above the Ministry of Education's approved mandatory annual cap of Sh53,580 per student under the guise of "Parents Association support programmes" or padded uniform costs.