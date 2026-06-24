Five Kenyan women nominated for FAO's top agriculture honour

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Women nominated for Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)'s 100 Women Heroines of 2026. [Courtesy]

Five Kenyan agricultural leaders have been nominated for the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)'s 100 Women Heroines of 2026, a global initiative recognising women transforming agriculture and food security.

The nominations, announced under the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026, recognise leaders in agribusiness, research, value addition and climate-resilient farming.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the nominees were championing innovation and sustainability while inspiring future women leaders in the sector.

"Their nomination is a proud recognition of Kenya's outstanding women leaders who are driving innovation, strengthening value chains, empowering farmers and advancing food security across the continent, while inspiring the next generation of women in agriculture," Kagwe said on his X account on Monday.

Paloma Fernandes, CEO, Cereal Millers Association

The nominees are Paloma Fernandes, chief executive officer of the Cereal Millers Association; Jane Maigua, chief executive officer of Exotic EPZ and immediate former chairperson of the Macadamia Nuts Association of Kenya (MacNut); and Zipporah Gitonga of Mazao Na Afya Agrochemicals.

The other two are Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg, Africa managing director of the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, a CGIAR centre; and Sheila Komen-Keino, chief executive officer of Sustain Africa.

The FAO initiative celebrates women, who account for more than half of the agricultural workforce in many parts of the world, and seeks to drive policies and investments that make agri-food systems more sustainable and inclusive.