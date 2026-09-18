Taxi man fighting to rebuild livelihood after car torched in Homa Bay violence

Steven Otieno, a taxi driver from Nyalenda, Kisumu, is facing a double burden after he was attacked during the August 16, 2026 Linda Mwananchi rally violence in Homa Bay. He suffered deep machete wounds and a fractured arm while his vehicle was torched. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

For taxi driver Steven Otieno, the August 16 violence in Homa Bay did not end when he escaped a mob armed with machetes and rungus and sought refuge inside a church.

More than a month later, the Nyalenda, Kisumu resident is still nursing injuries sustained during the attack, unable to return to work and struggling to meet his basic needs.