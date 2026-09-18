Taxi man fighting to rebuild livelihood after car torched in Homa Bay violence

For taxi driver Steven Otieno, the August 16 violence in Homa Bay did not end when he escaped a mob armed with machetes and rungus and sought refuge inside a church.
More than a month later, the Nyalenda, Kisumu resident is still nursing injuries sustained during the attack, unable to return to work and struggling to meet his basic needs.
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