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Report reveals what led to Samburu helicopter crash that killed seven

By Esther Nyambura | Sep. 18, 2026
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Wreckage of the helicopter that crashed in Samburu on August 19. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Preliminary investigation into the Mount Ololokwe helicopter crash in Samburu County has revealed new details on the circumstances that led to the accident that killed all seven people aboard.

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID), the helicopter was flying at low level near the cliff face when its landing-gear skid struck a rock formation close to the summit.

The Airbus EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, subsequently descended the mountainside and went over a cliff before coming to rest at the base of the mountain.

The aircraft, operated by Lady Lori (Kenya) Limited, was carrying one pilot and six passengers when it crashed at about 9:13 am on August 19.

Among the victims were American citizens and Ecuador’s National Intelligence Centre director Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife, Stephany Hollihan.

First responders who accessed the difficult-to-reach crash site located the wreckage burning, with all seven occupants having suffered fatal injuries.

AAID said the investigation is ongoing and will seek to establish the probable cause and contributing factors, including the circumstances surrounding the helicopter's low-level flight and its contact with the rock formation.

“The sole objective of the investigation of an accident or incident shall be the prevention of accidents and incidents,” the AAID said in the preliminary report.

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Samburu Plane Crash Helicopter Crash Plane Crash
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