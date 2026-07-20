Of Judiciary and LSK wars: who blinks first?

A legal showdown unfolds as lawyers and the Judiciary clash over accountability and reform. [Courtesy]

Courts all over the country will be grounded on Wednesday after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) announced a countrywide boycott, in an escalation of the standoff between lawyers and the judiciary.

On the one hand, the LSK council cited persistent graft and misconduct in the judiciary, while on the other, separate sources within the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the Judiciary and the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) accused the society of calling the kettle black and withholding crucial information on the grievances they raise.