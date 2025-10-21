Judiciary to launch alternative justice system in Kericho

Court of Appeal Judge Joel Ngugi. [File, Standard]

The Judiciary is preparing to launch the Alternative Justice System (AJS) framework in Kericho County as part of efforts to reduce the backlog of cases.

This initiative coincides with the National Steering Committee on the Implementation of the AJS Policy, which recently began a three-day workshop in Kericho.

The workshop brought together magistrates, key judicial officers, members of the Court Users Committee, land justice stakeholders, representatives from the Kericho County Government, and AJS practitioners working in Kericho courts.

During the opening of the workshop, the Chairman of the National Steering Committee on the Implementation of the AJS Policy, Court of Appeal Judge Joel Ngugi, said that the forum aims to develop the Kericho AJS County Action Plan (CAP) and model, making it the 13th county to adopt such an action plan.

“The National Steering Committee on the Implementation of the AJS Policy, in collaboration with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (UNFAO), is responsible for bringing together various stakeholders to develop practical strategies for implementing AJS models,” Justice Ngugi explained.

“The three key models—Autonomous, Court-Annexed, and Third-Party—are essential drivers that effectively complement the Judiciary in delivering justice services,” he added.

Prof Ngugi emphasized that the primary goal of developing the Kericho AJS County Action Plan is to localise and pursue the objectives of the national AJS Policy Framework, which aims to enhance access to justice and fulfill the mandate given by the Chief Justice to the National Steering Committee.

“In this context, the CAP seeks to engage all sectors of Kenya’s social, religious, and economic life in continuously supporting, protecting, and transforming the use of AJS mechanisms,” he said.

The Judge explained that the plan will also aim to expand the access to justice for individuals and groups not only in Kericho but across the country. Furthermore, it will help educate AJS actors about the three models—Autonomous, Third-Party, and Court-Annexed—while upholding human rights and the constitutional obligation to respect human dignity as outlined in the 2010 Constitution of Kenya.

Kericho High Court Judge Joseph Sergon said that some of the cases to be addressed under AJS in Kericho will include civil and criminal matters, provided they fall within the constitutional framework.

“The introduction of AJS will not only alleviate the case backlog in Kericho’s courts but also strengthen traditional and community-based mechanisms for resolving disputes in a way that promotes reconciliation, restorative justice, and lasting peace,” he said.