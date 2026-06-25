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Police roadblocks cripple transport, business in Ongata Rongai

By James Wanzala | Jun. 25, 2026
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Police officers conduct vehicle inspection at Maasai Lodge, Rongai over scare of protests during June 25 commemoration. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Heavy police deployment and roadblocks along Magadi Road on Thursday disrupted transport and business activities in Ongata Rongai and surrounding areas as security agencies tightened surveillance ahead of the June 25 commemorations.

Police erected roadblocks at the Maasai Lodge Junction and the Kiserian–Ongata Rongai junction, significantly affecting movement into and out of the busy town. A large contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) officers was deployed at the checkpoints, with private vehicles only being allowed through after thorough inspections.

Public service vehicles (PSVs) were largely grounded, with many remaining parked at petrol stations and bus stages as operators waited for restrictions to ease.

Ongata Rongai, a key commuter town for Nairobi, serves as a residential hub for thousands of workers who travel daily to the city for work and business. The transport disruption left many residents stranded and forced to seek alternative means of travel.

For boda boda operators, however, the restrictions translated into brisk business.

“In the morning, we ferried many people to town and I was charging up to Sh1,000 for a trip to the Nairobi CBD,” said rider Paul Karem.

Most businesses in Ongata Rongai remained closed, with only a handful of supermarkets, including Quickmart, Cleanshelf and Carrefour, opening their doors to customers.

 Groups of youths were seen gathered in various parts of the town, engaging in conversations, while business activity at Ongata Rongai Market remained subdued despite the market remaining open.

At the Kiserian junction, which connects Rongai, Ngong and Isinya, the situation was relatively calm. A few GSU officers were stationed in the area, but no roadblocks had been erected.

Traffic remained light, with only a few public service vehicles operating and a limited number of shops open for business as residents adopted a wait-and-see approach amid heightened security measures.

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Related Topics

June 25 Commemoration June 25 Anniversary Ongata Rongai Gen Z Protests
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