Governor Ntutu warns outsiders about June 25 protest

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Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu at a past event. [File, Standard]

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu has declared Narok Town a no-go zone for demonstrators ahead of the planned June 25 protests to commemorate victims of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

He warned that authorities would block any attempts by protesters from outside the county to access the town.

Speaking during the swearing-in of seven newly appointed Chief Officers at the Narok County Headquarters, Ntutu said intelligence reports indicated that groups of demonstrators were planning to travel to Narok from a neighbouring county under the guise of peaceful protests, to disrupt activities and destroy property.

The governor emphasised that Narok's strategic location as the gateway to the Maasai Mara National Reserve made stability and uninterrupted movement a priority, especially as the tourism high season begins with the annual wildebeest migration.

"We have received intelligence that some people from outside Narok County are planning to come here and cause chaos. We will not allow that. All roads leading into Narok Town will be monitored, and demonstrators will not be permitted to enter the town," Ntutu said.

He warned that residents would resist any attempts to disrupt businesses or loot property, arguing that the county's economic activities should not be interrupted by what he termed politically motivated unrest.

The governor also noted that many residents are currently engaged in harvesting maize and wheat and have little interest in participating in demonstrations.

"I have consulted leaders, residents, and the county security team. We are united in ensuring that Narok remains peaceful and that businesses continue operating normally," he added.

Ntutu said he would personally oversee security arrangements during the planned demonstrations.

Youth activists and civil society groups are organising the anticipated June 25 demonstrations to commemorate the first anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z-led protests against the Finance Bill.

The protests, largely driven by young Kenyans via social media, emerged in June 2024 in opposition to proposed tax increases in the Finance Bill. Demonstrators argued that the measures would worsen the cost-of-living crisis and place an additional burden on already struggling households.

Since then, June 25 has become a symbolic date for many young Kenyans, who view it as a landmark moment in civic activism and public participation.

The governor appointed seven Chief Officers to fill vacancies in key county departments: Abigael Shoiyiana Kataka – Chief Officer, Devolution and Public Administration; Douglas Pashet Nkere – Chief Officer, Roads; Dalton Kayiok Kipas – Chief Officer, Preventive and Promotive Health Services; Simon Mukwe Sopia – Chief Officer, Livestock Production; Sahara Ibrahim – Chief Officer, Fisheries; Emily Naanyu Sena – Chief Officer, Youth Affairs, Gender and Sports; and Susan Tamooh – Chief Officer, Housing.

In his address, Governor Ntutu reminded the officials of the county government's performance-based approach to service delivery. He urged them to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability in the discharge of their duties.