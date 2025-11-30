Ntutu urges warring communities in Angata Barikkoi to embrace peace

Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu during a handover ceremony of a school bus to Olasiti Primary School in Narok East Sub-County, on October 5, 2025. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu has urged communities in Angata Barikkoi/Lolgorian, Trans Mara South sub-county, to coexist harmoniously.

Speaking during a peace meeting in the volatile Angata/Lolgorian area, accompanied by Emurua Dikiir MP Johanna Ngeno and County Assembly Speaker Davis Dikiir, Ntutu blamed the skirmishes for underdevelopment.

"I would like to encourage all people in Angata/Lolgorian, regardless of their tribe, to live in peace and unity," he said.

The governor urged communities in the county to shun negative ethnicity and work together to foster development.

The county boss said the journey towards peaceful co-existence begins by preaching harmony, and ending tribal clashes.

"We will make faster progress towards the peaceful, progressive and prosperous county we all desire if we shun divisive, parochial and ethnic rivalries," he said.

Ntutu challenged local leaders to be on the frontline in preaching peace and reconciliation.

"Tribalism has been overtaken by time, and as leaders, we need to focus on creating unity among residents," he said.

He emphasised the need for people to live in peace irrespective of their differences.

Ngeno challenged residents to start by defining the future they want and assured them of the support of Governor Ntutu's administration.

"Peace is borne of the collective resolve of our people to say goodbye to all forms of hatred and conflict by embracing harmonious coexistence," he said.

He said the region cannot realise economic development without peace and unity of locals.

"We must learn to dialogue and not engage in violent activities whenever we have problems," said Ngeno.

Dikiir asked elected leaders to rally the residents in championing peace and unity, forgiveness and reconciliation.

"We must be our brothers' and sisters' keepers for the county to prosper economically," he said.

During the skirmishes which erupted last week, four people were killed and scores were injured and are recuperating at Lolgorian and Kilgoris sub-county hospitals.

The skirmishes were triggered by cattle theft.