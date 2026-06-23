Shade of terror: Inside the shift in Kenya's prosecution of protesters

As Kenya marks the second year since the June 25, 2024, anti-Finance Bill protests this week, a review of court records reveals a dramatic shift in the charges brought against demonstrators, raising fresh questions about the line between maintaining public order and protecting constitutional freedoms.
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