Lecturers shock as PSC slashes university dons' retirement age by up to 15 years

An addendum circular issued by the Public Service Commission (PSC) proposes sweeping changes to the mandatory retirement age for academic staff in public universities, research institutions and equivalent institutions, effectively reducing the retirement age for some cadres by as much as 15 years.
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