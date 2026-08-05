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Lecturers shock as PSC slashes university dons' retirement age by up to 15 years

By Gentrix Osano | Aug. 5, 2026
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The Universities Academic Staff Union(UASU),National secretary general,Dr.Constantine Wesonga(C)address press on August 4th 2026 at their office in UniAfric,Nairobi flanked byUniversities Academic Staff Union(UASU),Chairperson Grace Nyongesa(Left)and Kenya University Staff Union(KUSU),Charles Mukhwaya(Right).[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Shocking details have emerged of a government plan that could force thousands of university lecturers and research scientists  to retire years earlier than expected, triggering outrage among academic staff and setting the stage for a nationwide strike just weeks before universities reopen.

An addendum circular issued by the Public Service Commission (PSC) proposes sweeping changes to the mandatory retirement age for academic staff in public universities, research institutions and equivalent institutions, effectively reducing the retirement age for some cadres by as much as 15 years.

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Related Topics

UASU Public Service Commission (PSC) Dr.Constantine Wesonga 2025-2029 CBA
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