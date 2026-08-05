Tension high in Homa Bay as six youth arrested for attacking Linda Mwananchi proponents

There was tension in Homa Bay Town on Tuesday when police arrested six youth believed to have attacked four people associated with Linda Mwananchi Movement in Homa Bay Town.
The group of youth attacked Linda Mwananchi Co-ordinator Samuel Nyauke and human rights activist Evance Oloo in Homa Bay Town.
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