Three injured as rival supporters clash as Emurua Dikirr heads to polls

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A voter was injured outside Chelemei polling station in Emurua Dikirr constituency following a clash between supporters of UDA and DCP political parties. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

‎‎At least three people sustained injuries after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Democratic for Citizen Party (DCP) supporters clashed in Emurua Dikirr.

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‎Skirmishes broke out for a few minutes at the close of the official campaign period in Dikirr town on Tuesday evening..

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‎The by-election was occasioned by the death of Johana Ngeno in a helicopter crash in February this year.

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