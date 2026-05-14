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Three injured as rival supporters clash as Emurua Dikirr heads to polls

By Peter Kipkemoi | May. 14, 2026
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A voter was injured outside Chelemei polling station in Emurua Dikirr constituency following a clash between supporters of UDA and DCP political parties. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

‎‎At least three people sustained injuries after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Democratic for Citizen Party (DCP) supporters clashed in Emurua Dikirr.

‎Skirmishes broke out for a few minutes at the  close of the official campaign period in Dikirr town on Tuesday evening..

‎The by-election  was occasioned by the death of Johana Ngeno in a helicopter crash in February this year.



‎Witnesses said the clash between the UDA and DCP supporters erupted when the rival groups encountered each other while leaving separate campaign gatherings.

‎What began as a verbal exchange quickly escalated into physical fighting, with supporters throwing stones and wielding crude weapons.

‎Several people sustained injuries in the melee.

‎Local medical staff at Dikirr Health Centre confirmed that at least three individuals were treated for deep cuts and blunt force trauma.

‎One supporter, whose identity has not been released, suffered a severe head wound after being struck with a blunt object and was referred to Kapkatet  Hospital for advanced treatment.

‎Police officers from Emurua Dikirr Police Station, backed by additional deployments from Transmara East Sub-County, moved swiftly to disperse the crowds and restore order.

‎Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan, who held a security meeting in the area, warned against violence during voting.

‎Speaking after chairing the security meeting at the offices of the Trans Mara East Sub-County commissioner, Hassann declared decisive action will be taken against lawbreakers.

‎He directed all agencies to work in close coordination, stating that “no individual will be allowed to plunge this constituency into chaos under the guise of politics.”
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Related Topics

Emurua Dikirr Byelection Johana Ngeno Death Gachagua's DCP Party Electoral Violence
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