Three injured as rival supporters clash as Emurua Dikirr heads to polls

At least three people sustained injuries after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Democratic for Citizen Party (DCP) supporters clashed in Emurua Dikirr. Skirmishes broke out for a few minutes at the close of the official campaign period in Dikirr town on Tuesday evening.. The by-election was occasioned by the death of Johana Ngeno in a helicopter crash in February this year.
Witnesses said the clash between the UDA and DCP supporters erupted when the rival groups encountered each other while leaving separate campaign gatherings. What began as a verbal exchange quickly escalated into physical fighting, with supporters throwing stones and wielding crude weapons. Several people sustained injuries in the melee. Local medical staff at Dikirr Health Centre confirmed that at least three individuals were treated for deep cuts and blunt force trauma. One supporter, whose identity has not been released, suffered a severe head wound after being struck with a blunt object and was referred to Kapkatet Hospital for advanced treatment. Police officers from Emurua Dikirr Police Station, backed by additional deployments from Transmara East Sub-County, moved swiftly to disperse the crowds and restore order. Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan, who held a security meeting in the area, warned against violence during voting. Speaking after chairing the security meeting at the offices of the Trans Mara East Sub-County commissioner, Hassann declared decisive action will be taken against lawbreakers. He directed all agencies to work in close coordination, stating that “no individual will be allowed to plunge this constituency into chaos under the guise of politics.”
Support Independent Journalism
Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.
Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment.
At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate,
factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the
pursuit of credible journalism.