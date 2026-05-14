Security beefed up as residents vote today in Emurua Dikirr by-election

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Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan during a peace meeting at Kiango at the border of Kisii and Narok Counties. [File, Standard]

Security has been beefed up in Emurua Dikirr constituency as residents go to the polls this morning to elect their next Member of Parliament in a by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Johana Ngeno, who died in a helicopter crash on February 28.

A contingent of security officers drawn from various formations has been deployed in the constituency.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan held a security meeting that was attended by senior security officers and warned against any acts of unlawfulness during the exercise.

Speaking after chairing the security meeting at the offices of the Trans Mara East Sub-County commissioner, Hassan declared decisive action will be taken against lawbreakers.

He directed all agencies to work in close coordination, stating that “no individual will be allowed to plunge this constituency into chaos under the guise of politics.”

He was accompanied by Trans Mara County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia.

Hassan further warned that anyone found inciting violence or interfering with the electoral process would be arrested. Security beefed up in Emurua Dikirr for the by-elections. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

The administrator said security officers had received firm instructions to deal with any attempts to interfere with the election process.

Hassan also assured journalists covering the by-election that adequate measures had been put in place to guarantee their safety.

“There is no cause for alarm. The media will be secured to discharge their duties properly,” he said.

The warning comes a day after chaos erupted in Emurua Dikirr Town, leaving several people injured. Hassan condemned the violence and appealed to residents to exercise restraint.

According to the Constituency Returning Officer Caleb Gekonde, all logistical arrangements for the election have been finalised. “There are 94 polling stations across Emurua Dikirr, and we are fully ready to conduct tomorrow’s exercise,” Gekonde said.

“All materials have been dispatched, and our presiding officers and clerks have undergone the final briefings,” he added.

Gekonde noted that the tallying centre will be located at Emurua Dikirr Technical Training Institute in Mogondo, and that only candidates, their agents, and accredited election officials will be allowed to access the centre.

“If you are planning to go to the tallying centre, please bear with us,” he said.

The Returning Officer appealed to voters to come out in large numbers but to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the voting and tallying process.

A total of 44,353 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots in 94 polling stations in the constituency.