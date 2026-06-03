Court rejects bid to compel state to produce missing analyst Mwenda Mbijiwe

The High Court has dismissed an application seeking to compel the State to produce missing security analyst Mwenda Mbijiwe, who disappeared after allegedly being abducted by people believed to be police officers more than four years ago.
In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, Milimani High Court Judge Martin Muya dismissed the application after finding that Mbijiwe's family, led by his mother, had failed to prove that he is or was in police custody.
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