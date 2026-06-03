Governor Barasa pushes for mining reforms, urges Shanta Gold to employ modern technology as Sh687 billion project faces resistance

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has renewed calls for reforms in the county’s mining sector, urging greater support for artisanal miners and cautioning large-scale investors to prioritise community interests amid growing controversy surrounding the proposed Sh687 billion gold mining project by Shanta Gold Limited.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…