St George's Girls Secondary School to close on Friday as unrest spreads

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Students walking to the bus stop in Nairobi following the closure of schools in 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Students at St George’s Girls Secondary School will proceed home on Friday following an early closure announced by the school’s management amid rising unrest in neighbouring learning institutions.

In a notice issued on Thursday, Chief Principal Assumpta Mwangi said the decision was reached by the Board of Management after many learners expressed anxiety about remaining in school due to reports of disturbances in surrounding schools.

The school said the students had become emotionally distressed, prompting the administration to allow them to return home while further guidance on the situation is developed.

In a letter to parents and guardians, the principal confirmed that arrangements had been made for pick-up to begin at 8 am on June 5.

“I wish to inform you that following the wave of unrest in schools around us, many of our girls at St George’s have become emotionally distressed, with the majority expressing discomfort about remaining in school,” the notice read.

“The Board of Management has decided to release the girls to go home tomorrow (June 5, 2026).”

The school directed that only official parents or guardians will be allowed to collect the students and indicated that further communication on the way forward will be issued later.

The closure comes amid a growing number of schools experiencing disruptions, temporary closures, or heightened security measures following student unrest in recent weeks.

On June 3, Loreto High School Limuru was closed after unrest disrupted learning, with students sent home as authorities moved to restore order and investigate the incident.

A day earlier, Lenana School also sent students home following night-time unrest, suspending learning as investigations began into the disturbance.

On June 4, Alliance High School was closed indefinitely after authorities reported plans for a strike, with several students reportedly detained as investigations into alleged mobilisation of unrest continued.