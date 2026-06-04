Alliance High School parents speak after night fire leads to school closure

Remains of the store that was burned after a fire at the Alliance High School. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

A fire that gutted a school store housing old mattresses at Alliance High School has sparked concern among parents, with some raising suspicions of external influence as education officials move to restore order and launch investigations into the incident.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night following earlier reports of student unrest within the school, prompted an emergency meeting involving the Board of Management, parents’ representatives and officials from the Ministry of Education, culminating in a decision to send students home temporarily.