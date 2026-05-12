Emurua Dikirr by-election gathers momentum as campaigns reach fever pitch

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UDA- UDA candidate David Keter alias Dollarine addressing the final campaign rally at Emurua Dikirr Secondary School on Tuesday, May 11th . [Peter Kipkemoi]

UDA and DCP candidates made final pitches on the last days of campaigns ahead of Thursday’s by-elections.

David Keter of UDA and Vincent Rotich of DCP, who are the leading contenders, staged massive rallies for the parliamentary seat left vacant by the death of Johana Ngeno.

The contest has been billed as a battle of titans, which could also determine the political influence of President William Ruto and his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, in the Rift Valley region.

UDA kicked off their campaigns on Sunday at Chelemei in Kapsasian ward, the rural home of Keter, where several elected MCAs from the constituency met to strategise on the final days of the campaign.

Ololmasani Ward MCA Samuel Tembur, Mogondo Ward MCA Kipsang Mibei, and Ilkerin counterpart Ezekiel Kosgei chaired the meeting.

“We must hit the ground with a magnitude that has not been witnessed; we must not leave anything to chance,” said Tembur.

Tembur led the ruling party in a campaign assault on Mogor, Lelagoin, and Murkan.

Mibei asked the rally-goers to tell the Emurua Dikiir people that UDA has done much, which was visible to all.

“The ruling party has done all the worthwhile projects in Emurua Dikiir, and I, therefore, ask you to give Keter a chance to complete the projects initiated by Johana Ngeno,” said Mibei.

The three MCAs allied to UDA, who held massive rallies, asked the electorate to give the party’s candidate a chance to give Emurua Dikiir a fresh start.

UDA supporters gathered at Emurua Dikirr Secondary School for the final rally. [Peter Kipkemoi]

Kosgei told voters that the mini-polls were a make-or-break moment. ”We need to wake up early with only one reason: To vote for Dollarline and nothing else, that is our humble request”.

Keter told his supporters that he was ready to toil for them since he knew that 2027 was beckoning. “I have no time to rest, I must work and work very hard for you. I promise to deliver on all the promises I have made to you”.

DCP candidate while on his campaign trail at Kapolecho in Kapsasian ward said the party would guard its votes by deploying trustworthy agents to oversee voting and vote-counting.

“This is a do-or-die battle; we will leave no room for even the slightest of mistakes. We want to tie all loose ends by ensuring that the vote is well guarded,” said Rotich.

Rotich said he cannot hand out handouts since the party has no money to distribute.

“I have a good manifesto, I will not give handouts, though I have been mocked as having no money. I’ve accepted that profiling.”Rotich said.

The final days are expected to see heightened activity as both camps scramble to consolidate their bases and persuade fence-sitters. Other candidates on the ballot include Desma Cherono(PNU), Koech Gedion (National Vision Party), and Rotich Kipronoh (Republican Liberty Party)

According to Returning Officer Caleb Siriba Gekonde, Emurua Dikiir Technical Training Institute will be the tallying centre and urged all the candidates and the electorate to maintain peace throughout the by-election.