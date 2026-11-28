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Ethekon is required to appear before the Senate Committee next Thursday to brief the Committee on its level of preparedness for the 2027 General Election. [Courtesy, IEBC]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson, Erastus Ethekon, has been summoned to appear before the Senate after failing to honour three invitations.

Ethekon is required to appear before the Senate Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration next Thursday to brief the Committee on its level of preparedness for the 2027 General Election.

The Committee Vice Chairperson and Turkana Senator James Lomenen said Ethekon is required to inform the Senate about the measures being undertaken by the electoral commission to ensure the conduct of free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

“The Committee is seeking assurances on the Commission's preparedness, particularly in light of the critical role of electoral institutions in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process and strengthening public confidence in elections,” said Lomenen.

The Turkana Senator said the committee was very keen on the importance of accountability, institutional cooperation and timely engagement in ensuring that the country is adequately prepared for the forthcoming General elections.

Opposition leaders on Thursday last week walked out of a consultative meeting with the IEBC, accusing the electoral body of failing to address fundamental concerns threatening the credibility of the August 2027 General Election.

Ethekon is required to appear before the Senate Committee next Thursday to brief the Committee on its level of preparedness for the 2027 General Election. [Courtesy, IEBC]

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna led the walkout after rejecting the agenda presented by Ethekon, arguing that it failed to capture electoral reforms proposed by the opposition.

Gachagua, Kalonzo and Sifuna said they had attended the meeting in good faith but were disappointed that the commission had not incorporated issues they considered critical to ensuring free, fair and credible elections in August next year.

Gachagua accused the commission of ignoring repeated attempts by the opposition to secure formal engagement on electoral reforms and made it clear that their supporters had instructed that there should be no decision made by IEBC without their involvement.

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“The People of Kenya have instructed us there should be no decision and no discussion should go on without their involvement. IEBC must know that election is about the people and should listen to what the people want as far as the conduct of election is concerned,” said Gachagua.

The former Deputy President cited a letter dated May 10, 2026, reminding Ethekon of an earlier agreement to establish a technical team that would engage the commission on the proposed reforms, which he said had not been responded to.

Gachagua referenced another letter dated June 24, 2026, written by former Attorney General Justin Muturi on behalf of the United Opposition, which he said had similarly gone unanswered by the electoral commission.

“We have on several occasions requested engagement and clarification of issues that the people of Kenya wanted addressed ahead of 10th August 2027 polls, but IEBC has remained non-committal and unresponsive. This is a mockery of democracy and freedoms that the people of Kenya have fought for,” said Gachagua.

He proposed that IEBC engage a technical team led by former Chief Justice David Maraga, appointed under the People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms, to develop a comprehensive agenda before another high-level meeting is convened.

The walkout followed a strategy meeting by opposition leaders under the People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms, where they agreed on four major demands they want IEBC to address before the next General Election.

"We feel that any discussion that does not include those issues given to us by the people of Kenya would not be meaningful and will not be useful to the country. Being subjected to spin and public trickery by a commission that draws taxpayers’ money shall be resisted and it is unwarranted," said Gachagua.

Kalonzo said the opposition had expected the commission to demonstrate the same goodwill it had shown in attending the meeting and warned that the opposition would not participate in consultations that could legitimise what he termed a bungled election.

The former Vice President said the coalition is demanding a comprehensive cleanup of the voter register to eliminate duplicate entries, deceased voters and ineligible persons while ensuring all qualified Kenyans are registered as voters. Ethekon is required to appear before the Senate Committee next Thursday to brief the Committee on its level of preparedness for the 2027 General Election. [Courtesy, IEBC]

It also wants the abolition of the national presidential tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya, proposing that presidential results declared at constituency tallying centres be final, with the national centre restricted to receiving, aggregating and announcing the results.

On diaspora voting, the opposition is pushing for electronic voting to enable Kenyans living abroad to participate more easily in elections unlike it has been happening in past elections where they have faced various challenges.

The opposition is also demanding livestreaming of voting, counting and announcement of results at polling stations and tallying centres to enhance transparency, which has been a thorny issue, with the commission saying it was expensive to acquire 55,000 cameras for that exercise.

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"We came to the IEBC today in good faith, and we expected the same in return. Good faith is shown in deeds: an independent, impartial and prepared Commission. Today, we did not find it," said Kalonzo.

Gachagua has raised concerns over the expiry of the Smartmatic election technology contract, which ended on November 24 this year, warning that the absence of a clear transition plan could disrupt continuous voter registration.

He argued that procuring and certifying a replacement system could take up to six months, with the opposition demanding access to election servers and biometric systems before and after the polls, alongside enforcement of existing legal provisions on transmission and publication of polling station results.

The Opposition leaders have further called for engagement with the Registrar of Persons over alleged selective issuance of national identity cards, warning that delays could lock out eligible Kenyans from registering as voters.

Kalonzo insisted that the opposition wanted an electoral process in which every vote is counted at the polling station, verified openly and declared as cast, without manipulation or the inclusion of ineligible voters.

"Kenyans deserve their voices to be heard and every vote counted at the polling station, verified in the open and declared as cast. Not manufactured. Not padded with the names of people who are not on the voter roll," said Kalonzo.