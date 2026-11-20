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President William Ruto during his tour of the Western region. [PCS]

President William Ruto has launched a scathing attack on opposition leaders over their demands on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing them of attempting to interfere with the electoral agency because they fear losing the 2027 General Election.

The President challenged opposition leaders to allow IEBC to prepare independently for next year's elections, saying they should instead focus on identifying their presidential candidate, developing a manifesto and presenting alternative policies to Kenyans.

Ruto accused his competitors of attempting to play the roles of both contestants and referees by seeking to influence decisions on the procurement of election materials and equipment.

He spoke a day after opposition leaders walked out of a meeting convened by IEBC, alleging bias by the commission.

“Please give IEBC a chance to arrange the elections next year. The people of Kenya will decide. You go and first look for your candidate, find your policies, agenda and plans and sell them to the wananchi. We shall meet at the ballot,” said Ruto.

Speaking during his development tour of Western Kenya, Ruto questioned why opposition politicians were concentrating on determining how IEBC should procure election materials instead of preparing to face voters.

“How can somebody who is in a competition want to decide where the pitch will be, who the referee will be and where the ball will be placed? Leave IEBC alone. Those who will vote are the citizens, and they are the ones who will decide,” he said.

The President accused his opponents of lacking a clear political agenda and capacity to deliver, claiming their campaigns were centred on slogans and personal attacks against him.

He challenged them to explain what they would do differently in agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure and employment rather than mobilising Kenyans around the slogan 'Kasongo Must Go'.

“The reason why my competitors cannot develop a plan is that they have no capacity. The reason why they have no agenda is that they have no knowledge. The reason why they cannot develop anything is that they know they have no capacity to deliver on anything that they will say,” he said.

His remarks were echoed by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, who rallied Western Kenya leaders behind his re-election bid and defended IEBC against what they termed unnecessary political pressure. President William Ruto during his tour of the Western region. [ Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Speaking in Butere, Barasa said the region's political leadership, including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Wetang'ula and trade unionist Francis Atwoli, was united behind Ruto's development agenda.

“IEBC will conduct the elections according to the law. Opposition leaders should leave IEBC alone and allow it to do its work,” he said.

Wetang'ula maintained that IEBC was independent of both the government and the opposition and should be allowed to conduct its work without interference.

“IEBC is independent of the government and independent of the Opposition. You stand there to do your work fairly, truthfully and equally,” he said.

He added: “Just as Arsenal supporters cannot dictate what uniform the referee should wear, the referee's responsibility is to ensure the game is played fairly and the winner emerges through a legitimate process.”

The exchanges underline the growing political contest over the management of the 2027 elections, with the government side accusing the opposition of undermining the electoral agency before campaigns gather momentum.

Beyond the political exchanges, Ruto used his Western Kenya tour to highlight development projects, saying his administration was committed to correcting years of neglect and unequal distribution of national resources.

He also announced plans for a second phase of the Nyota programme targeting an additional 200,000 young people, each expected to receive Sh50,000 to establish or expand businesses.

The government is also targeting 100,000 college graduates for internships from January, with each expected to receive a monthly stipend of Sh20,000.

Ruto's tour comes amid growing competition for Western Kenya's support ahead of the 2027 General Election, with emerging opposition alliances seeking to challenge his influence.